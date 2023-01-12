Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $46.21 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,220.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00464001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.00929179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00113995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00606805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00228612 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,906,650 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

