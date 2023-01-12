Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,678.94

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $72.76 million and approximately $15,678.94 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $33.85 or 0.00185773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

