VIBE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209.59 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $318,039.57 and approximately $209.59 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00435769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,800.88 or 0.30779205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01018319 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

