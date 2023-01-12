Vitruvian Partners LLP Sells 4,456,519 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Vitruvian Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456,519 shares during the period. Global-e Online makes up about 54.2% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned approximately 7.29% of Global-e Online worth $303,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of GLBE opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.86. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

