VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Shares Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. 310,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32.
VIVO Cannabis Company Profile
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
Further Reading
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.