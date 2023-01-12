Vodafone Group Public Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,498 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical volume of 7,916 call options.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 451,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,241. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

