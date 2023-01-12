Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Raised by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vontier by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 248,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

VNT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

