Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.31 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $103.63 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
