VRES 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,156.79 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $474.33 million and $3,156.79 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00018539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.15335044 USD and is down -52.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,453.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.