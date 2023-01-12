VRES (VRS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,844.47

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $399.99 million and $1,844.47 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.18973009 USD and is up 23.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,085.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

