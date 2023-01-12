VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $507.91 Million

VRES (VRS) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $507.91 million and approximately $3,873.62 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00018502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00241301 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.18973009 USD and is up 23.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,085.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.