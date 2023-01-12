W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $582.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

