Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,202,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

