Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 336 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.