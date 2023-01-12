Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.2% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.