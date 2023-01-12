Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Buys 727 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

