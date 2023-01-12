Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

