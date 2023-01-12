Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %
CVS opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
