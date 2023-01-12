Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

