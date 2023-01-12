Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 100,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

