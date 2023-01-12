Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,886 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68.

