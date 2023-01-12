Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.47. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $392.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

