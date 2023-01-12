Waltonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $674,480.84 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $674,480.84 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003286 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00444992 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,719.73 or 0.31430680 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.01042817 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,620,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,645,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
