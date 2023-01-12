Waltonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $674,480.84 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $674,480.84 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,620,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,645,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

