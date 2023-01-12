Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $33.78 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.78 million and $1.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00087169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00065080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

