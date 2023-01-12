Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Hits $33.72 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.72 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00081043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

