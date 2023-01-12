Warburg Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €45.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.70 ($38.39) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNA opened at €26.86 ($28.88) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.31 and a 200 day moving average of €25.33. Vonovia has a one year low of €18.59 ($19.98) and a one year high of €51.30 ($55.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

