Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.45

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $276.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $311.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,878,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,200,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

