WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.09-5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $545-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.93 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.09-$5.24 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $169.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $255.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.84. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.