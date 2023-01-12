Wedbush Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silvergate Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

SI opened at $12.18 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

