Wedbush Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TPX opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after acquiring an additional 538,544 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after acquiring an additional 241,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

