Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

1/11/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$29.00.

1/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$25.00.

1/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

1/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00.

1/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 79,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,023. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc alerts:

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.