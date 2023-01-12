Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $13.93 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.24. 8,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $326.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

