Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 790,896 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 790,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,510,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up 1.6% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after acquiring an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 878,120 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $91.67. 10,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

