Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,833 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 2.63% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 322,833 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 2,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,949. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

