Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SCRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.