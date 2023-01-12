Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $180.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BILL opened at $102.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.61. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $262.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.