West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $218.23. 4,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $262.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

