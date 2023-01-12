West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,302. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.