West Coast Financial LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,442 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

