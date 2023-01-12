West Coast Financial LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for about 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.75. 1,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,786. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.69. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $3.42. The business had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.