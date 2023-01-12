West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.03. 3,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,451. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

