West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

