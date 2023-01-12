West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading Down 1.3%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40. 3,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

