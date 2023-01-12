Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,403. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

