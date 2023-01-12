Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 14,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 14,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Western Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Western Resources

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

