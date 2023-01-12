Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

WLK stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 70.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

