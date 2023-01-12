Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 3,500

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.34) to GBX 4,100 ($49.95) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.73) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.62) to GBX 3,100 ($37.77) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of WTBDY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

