Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

