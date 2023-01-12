Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

