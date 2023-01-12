Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

